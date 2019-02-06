VETTER, Dorothy Hagquist Of Cambridge, died peacefully on February 2, 2019, at the age of 90. Wife of the late Rev. Dr. Herbert F. Vetter. Survived by her twin sisters Esther Sachtleben & Grace Eicholtz; her children Kathleen Vetter (John Zurich) and Jim Vetter; son-in-law Rev. Tim Kutzmark; grandchildren Lyra Burch (Jesse Beecher), Larsson Burch (Maggie Boissard); and great-grandchildren Elsa & Faye Beecher. Predeceased by son John Vetter. Dorothy was a creative, talented teacher at the Martin Luther King and Grover Cleveland middle schools, in Dorchester. Proud of her Swedish heritage and parents' connection with China, she was a skilled gardener and cook, with a deep love of nature and science. A tirelessly supportive spouse and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was a committed volunteer, continuing after retirement with her work with the Tuesday Meals Program at First Parish in Cambridge, and with the Cambridge Senior Volunteer Clearinghouse. Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the Tuesday Meals Program tuesdaymeals.org/donate Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Dorothy's Life on Saturday, March 2, at 3:00 PM, in the Barn Room of the First Parish in Cambridge, 3 Church Street, Harvard Square.



View the online memorial for Dorothy Hagquist VETTER Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary