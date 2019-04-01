Boston Globe Obituaries
DOROTHY L. (HUNT) GOSSELIN

DOROTHY L. (HUNT) GOSSELIN Obituary
GOSSELIN, Dorothy L. (Hunt) Of Stoneham, formerly of Wakefield. March 31. Wife of the late Leo R. Gosselin. Mother of the late Betty DeVries. Grandmother of Steven DeVries and wife Kim of Windham, NH and Brian DeVries and wife Jessie of Reno, NV. Great-grandmother of Paige, Sam, Jacob, & Sierra DeVries. Mother-in-law of Frederick DeVries of Reno, NV.

Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday, from 11am-1pm, followed by a Graveside Service at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. For obit/direction & guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019
