ADELMAN, Dorothy M. (Dubin) Age 103 years, of Newton on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Adelman. Loving mother of Judith Adelson of New York City, Lannie Adelman of Belmont, CA and Dr. Ronald Adelman of Sands Point, NY. Adored grandmother of Dr. Kerin Adelson & her husband Dr. David Grodberg of New Haven, CT, Davita & Quinn Hedges and Danielle Heaney of Sacramento, CA and great-grandmother of Paley and Odie Adelson-Grodberg and Liam and Mason Hedges. Dear sister of the late Sarah Gelfand, Fay Liebling, Sam Dubin and Ethel Dubin. Services at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton on Tuesday, April 2 at 1:00pm. Burial in Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Memorial observance to be announced. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dr. Warren J. Manning Research Fund at BIDMC, 330 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 1, 2019