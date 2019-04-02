|
|
BOLDUC, Dorothy M. (Surrette) Of Milford, NH, formerly of Somerville, passed away March 31st. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Bolduc. Loving mother of Robert Langill and his wife Donna of Somerville. Dear grandmother of Christopher Langill and NIcole Hawes. Also survived by her niece Laura Surrette, nephew Mark Surrette and her brother Robert Surrette and her late brother Donald Surrette. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 am in St. Agnes Church, 51 Medford St., Arlington. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Donations are requested to: , Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265 or komen.org/donate. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of ARLINGTON. Visit devitofh.com for an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019