DICKSON, Dorothy M. "Dot" Of Norwell, died on March 6, 2019 at the Royal Convalescence Center in Norwell, Massachusetts. Dorothy was 96 and lived a very full life. Wife of the late Ron Dickson, loving daughter of the late Felix and Agnes Scanlon; and cherished sister of the late Richard, Agnes, and Eleanor. Dorothy is survived by two nieces, Jean Kechejian and her husband John of Naples, FL; and Sheila Piacentini of Falmouth, MA, and her nephew George Cole of Dickson, TN. Dottie also leaves behind her dear friends Linda Doyle and Rosemary O'Connnor and many, many friends and colleagues.



Dot first worked for the Telephone Company in Massachusetts and later joined the US Navy. She joined the Sixth Regiment of Women Accepted for Volunteer Service (WAVE) and served on active duty during WWII from 1943 to 1945. Dot remained in the Navy Reserves for the next six years in Washington, DC. In 1960 Dot married Ronald Dickson and they made Norwell their home.



Dot was the first female EMT in Norwell and then headed up dispatch for emergency services for 30 years. She served as the first female Veteran Service Officer in the town for 35 years. In addition to working for the town, she volunteered on many town boards, including the Council of Aging, Community Housing and the South Shore Elder Services. She served on the Governor's Advisory Committee on Women Veterans from 1984 to 1991, where she earned the Recognition Award for Outstanding Service and Devotion in 1997. She was the first female American Legion Post Commander in Norwell, the first female State Commander for the Massachusetts American Legion and has received many awards throughout her long life of service, including Norwell Citizen of the Year in 1997. Most recently, she received the Unsung Heroine Award, presented by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women in June of 2016.



To celebrate Dot's extraordinary life and dedication to service, there will be a Memorial Mass at St. Helen's Church, 349 Washington Street, Norwell, MA, at 10 am on Wednesday, May 1st. Burial will be at 1:00 pm at the Bourne National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. After the burial, friends and family are invited to honor and celebrate Dot's life at a reception at American Legion Post 188, 20 Main St., Sandwich, MA 02563.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Samuel L. Turner Post 192 American Legion, PO 892, Norwell, MA 02061. Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary