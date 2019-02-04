|
GILMAN, Dorothy S. (Soboff) Of Voorhees, NJ, formerly of Randolph, MA. Entered into rest Friday, February 1, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Samson Gilman. She was the devoted mother of Michael Gilman and his wife Betty Ann, and Karen Gilman-Miller and her husband Gene. Cherished grandmother of Leslie, Rachel, Douglas, Matthew and Justin, and great-grandmother of Harper. Services will be held at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Thursday, February 7th at 10AM, followed by burial at Lindwood Memorial Park, 490 North Street, Randolph, MA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Randy and Linda Gilman on Thursday evening at 7PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory can be made to Lions Gate Senior Center, 1110 Laurel Oak Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043, or the at . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019