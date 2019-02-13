KING, Dorothy Schmelzer Died Jan. 30, 2019, in Mars Hill, ME, at the age of 89. She was born Feb. 28,1929, in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of Frank E. Schmelzer and Margaret Gilman and grew up in Stow, MA. She attended Columbia University School of Nursing, and pursued a career in nursing and hospital administration. One of Dorothy's favorite memories was about working early in her career at New York's Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she tended to Marilyn Monroe, and her frequent visitor Joe DiMaggio. She also worked as a nurse in Puerto Rico and Alaska, and ultimately administered long-term care facilities in the Boston area. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Matthew King, and son, Kurt. She is survived by her sister, Margaret S. Durgin, and her stepsiblings, Jane S. Reynolds, Jack Schmelzer, Henry Schmelzer, and Nancy Gilman, as well as her long-time friend and companion, Richard Fillion of Ashland. Services will be private. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary