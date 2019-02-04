HEWITT, Dorothy Viola (Spence) Age 91 of Windham, NH, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 1, 2019. She was born in Cambridge, MA on April 18, 1927, to Basil and Viola (Patterson) Spence. She married Stanley Hewitt, Feb. 18, 1951 at Grace Methodist Church, Cambridge, MA. Stanley passed away in June, 2013.



Survivors include: older sister, Barbara (Spence) Townshend of Kanata, Ontario, niece Martha Colford, and nephew Gary Townsend of Canada; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Scott (Jack) of Sebring, FL; loving children Stephen Hewitt (Michelle) of Derry, NH, Susan Hewitt-Williamson (Paul) of Loveland, CO, Brian Hewitt (Valerie) of Braintree, MA. She was the beloved grandmother of six grandchildren: Sean Fulton of Derry, NH, Russell York of Derry, NH, Sam Williamson (Lydia), Fort Collins, CO, Ben Williamson, Loveland, CO, Brian Michael Hewitt, Braintree, MA, Kaley Kelly (Brendan), Roslindale, MA, and one great-granddaughter, Audrey Kelly. Nannie was adored by the Sabina and Crossen families. Survivors also include her cherished Canadian stepfamily members of the late Arthur Hudson of Hopewell Hill, New Brunswick.



Dorothy was a faithful and longtime member of Lexington United Methodist Church. She was a 1945 graduate of Cambridge Latin H.S, Cambridge, MA. She greatly enjoyed all the Hewitt family gatherings at their Lexington home.



Dorothy and Stanley lived most of their lives in Lexington, MA, and in their later years moved to Salem, NH. She loved to read, knit and swim in the ocean. Dorothy had many good times with her family at the beach in Cape Cod. She was beloved by many, and will fondly be remembered as a kind, gentle and compassionate woman.



Funeral service will be held Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Douglas Funeral Home in LEXINGTON, MA, at 11:00 am, with Visitation prior to the Service at 10:00-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to



www.marisasmission.org Lexington 781-862-1800



