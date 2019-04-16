Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DOROTHY W. "DOTTIE" (KNOWLES) DELOREY

DELOREY, Dorothy W. "Dottie" (Knowles) A lifelong resident of Winchester died Tuesday April 16. She was 92. Loving mother of John "Jack" Delorey of Winchester. Sister of the late Joseph Knowles and Mary MacMillan. Dear grandmother of David, Craig and Brett Delorey. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Costello Funeral Home, 177 Washington St., WINCHESTER, on Friday April 19, at 9AM followed by a Funeral Service at 10AM. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dottie's memory may be made to All Care VNA Hospice, 210 Market St., Lynn, MA 01901 allcare.org costellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2019
