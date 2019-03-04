Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for DUNCAN DRYSDALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DUNCAN STEPHEN DRYSDALE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DUNCAN STEPHEN DRYSDALE Obituary
DRYSDALE, Duncan Stephen Age 62, formerly of Milton, died unexpectedly at his home, on February 20th. Husband of Wendy Z. Drysdale. Devoted father of Stephen. Brother of William (Jack) and his wife Marie of Florida and the late George T. Drysdale. Sister-in-law of Carol Drysdale of Weymouth, and Celina and her husband Roman Juzyca of Milton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton, Friday morning, at 10 am. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thurs., 4 to 8 pm. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to Stoughton Assoc. for Exceptional Citizens. For complete obituary and website please see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Duncan Stephen DRYSDALE
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now