DRYSDALE, Duncan Stephen Age 62, formerly of Milton, died unexpectedly at his home, on February 20th. Husband of Wendy Z. Drysdale. Devoted father of Stephen. Brother of William (Jack) and his wife Marie of Florida and the late George T. Drysdale. Sister-in-law of Carol Drysdale of Weymouth, and Celina and her husband Roman Juzyca of Milton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton, Friday morning, at 10 am. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thurs., 4 to 8 pm. Burial in Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to Stoughton Assoc. for Exceptional Citizens. For complete obituary and website please see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2019