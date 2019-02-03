FORMAN, Earl J. Of Weston, MA, died peacefully in the presence of family and friends on February 2, 2019, at the Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence of Wayland, MA. He was 89. Dr. Forman grew up in Hartford, Connecticut and graduated from Wesleyan University in 1953 with a degree in chemistry. He met the love of his life, Beatrice Sones of Brookline, MA, during a college hiatus at a sanatorium, where both were treated for tuberculosis. Earl and Beatrice were married in Boston, just as he began graduate studies in chemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. After completing his PhD in 1958, Dr. Forman worked as an analytical chemist at Hercules, Inc., in Wilmington, DE, and in 1970 was recruited to the Polaroid Corporation of Cambridge, MA. At Polaroid, Dr. Forman led a group that managed chemical purchases and quality control, until his retirement in 1994. Dr. Forman was an active member and supporter of Jewish communities, serving terms as president of both Temple Beth El, in Newark, DE, and Temple Beth Elohim, of Wellesley, MA. He was also an avid bicyclist, leading the former Charles River Wheelmen as president for several years. Earl developed a love for golf as a high school player, and in retirement he played competitively with a group of regulars at the Leo J. Martin Memorial Golf Club in Weston. He managed a perennial vegetable garden and applied his chemical skills successfully in the kitchen. Earl's brisket recipe, perfected after years of experimentation, is a cherished family inheritance. Dr. Forman is survived by his wife, Beatrice (Sones); three sons, Andrew Forman & his partner, Ann Marie Covington, Stuart Forman & his wife Ellen Hitzrot and Russell Forman & his wife Sara Forman; and seven grandchildren, Benjamin & his fiancée Janet, Molly, Emma, Eliza, Samuel, Jocelyn, and Rayna. He was predeceased by his sister Donna Silverman, and survived by his nieces and nephews. Services at Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Road, Wellesley, on Tuesday, February 5, at 10:00am. Burial to follow at Beit Olam, Wayland. Memorial observance to be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Earl's honor can be made to the Cancer Center at BIDMC-Needham. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary