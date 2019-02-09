BERTHIAUME, Earl M. Age 93, of Framingham, February 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Edith (Canova) Berthiaume, and the late Marisa (Campana) Berthiaume.



Earl was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy serving in WWII and was awarded the Silver Star.



He was an avid golfer and accomplished card player and was a member of the Italo American Club of Wellesley.



He is survived by his children, Jean Tappan of Mendon, Nannette Ohman and her husband David of Natick, Dennis Campana and his wife Priscilla of Ohio, Joseph Campana and his wife Cindy of Methuen, his longtime companion Lorraine Fournier of Framingham, his son-in-law Stephen Rosenberg of Framingham, ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter, Diane Rosenberg and his son, Earl A. Berthiaume.



His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, February 14th, at 11:30 A.M. in the John Everett and Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK.



Visiting hours are Thursday morning, beginning at 10:00 A.M. prior to the service. Burial St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, donations may by made to the Autism Alliance of Metro West, 1881 Worcester Road Suite, 100A, Framingham, MA 01701. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary