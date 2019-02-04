|
VOIGT, Earle G. Of Malden, Feb. 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peg" W. (Scott) Voigt. Devoted father of Andrea J. Voigt of Newburyport, Cheryl A. McKenzie and her husband Stewart of Medford and Bruce S. Voigt and his wife Kimberly of CA. Loving brother of Bobbi Treacy of Danvers and the late Dorothy Caluory. Cherished grandfather of Julie, Scottie, Dylan, Bryce, Jay, Timothy and great-grandfather of Dylan, Jayden, Tobi, Kynlee and Kayla. Earle was the loving boyfriend of Elvira Carlson of Reading. Relatives and friends are welcome to Earle's Funeral Service in the Weir-MacCuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Thurs., Feb. 7, 2019 at 10AM. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Wed., Jan. 6, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Late Army Veteran Korean Conflict. Late Machinist General Electric, Everett for 38 years. Late Mason, Scottish Rites, Shriner with the Aleppo Shrine, of Wilmington. Contributions in Earle's memory may be made to the, Aleppo Shrine Transportation Fund, 99 Fordham Rd., Wilmington, MA 01887-0578. For obituary & directions: weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019