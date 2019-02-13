COOK, Dr. Edith A. Of Natick, 67, died Monday, February 11, 2019.



Edith was born in Woonsocket, RI, and raised in Wrentham, MA. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Wesley Cook and Esther Forsyth Cook of Wrentham, MA. She graduated from King Philip Regional High School, Wrentham, MA, in 1969 and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Wheaton College, Norton, MA, in 1973. Edie earned her PhD in Mathematics from the University of Rochester, NY.



Her love of mathematics took her on her journey to teach, initially at Wellesley College, ultimately joining the faculty of Suffolk University in Boston in 1985, where she served as chair of the Mathematics and Computer Science Department from 2010 to the time of her death. Edie's passion was to make math both accessible and fun for students from all disciplines and she co-authored a book, "Math for the Modern World," which focuses on helping middle school students overcome anxiety toward learning math.



Her love and passion for life and knowledge spilled over from educating others to her faith, church, and family. Edith was a Deacon, and a member of the Hartford Street Presbyterian Church in Natick, MA, and was also a member of the Old South Church in Boston. She was a cherished daughter, beloved sister, and a tirelessly devoted mother.



In addition to her mother, Esther, Edie is survived by her two children, Michelle Cook of Natick and Ankita Sarah Cook of Portland, ME, her brother, Bob Cook of West Hollywood, CA, her sister Ellie Collins and her husband Kevin, and niece Kyra Collins all of Marlborough.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral on Saturday, February 16th, 2019, at 12 Noon at the Hartford Street Presbyterian Church, 99 Hartford Street, Natick. Visiting Hours will be held Friday, evening 4:00-7:00 P.M. at John Everett and Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, at NATICK COMMON. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Edie's name to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support cancer research and patient care. www.dana-farber.org/gift



