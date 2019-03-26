|
COLLYMORE, Edith E. In Medford, formerly of Cambridge, MA, March 18th. Devoted aunt of Gary Collymore (Christine), Edward Collymore (Marcia), and Janine Collymore. Beloved sister of the late Percival, Kenneth, Wilfred, Wendell, Mable, Winifred, Hazel. She also leaves great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service Thursday, March 28, 11 a.m., at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 239 Harvard St., Cambridge. Visiting Hour at the Church Thurs., 10-11 a.m., relatives and friends most kindly invited. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. A.J. Spears Funeral Home
