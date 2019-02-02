Home
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Glenwood Cemetery
254 Great Rd. (Rte 117 entrance)
Maynard, MA
NELSON, Edith L. (Rippel) Age 96, of Maynard, MA, formerly of NH & Long Island, NY, Jan. 30, 2019. Wife of the late Arvid W. Nelson. Survived by her daughter, Dr. Amy L. Deutsch; two step-daughters, Donna Graves & Antoinette Harrison; a sister Dolores M. Kipp; & several grandchildren & their families. Stepmother of the late Diane Brenn. In accordance with her wishes, there are no Visiting Hours. Graveside service Wed. May 1st, 2019, at 1:00pm, in Glenwood Cemetery, 254 Great Rd. (Rte 117 entrance), Maynard. In lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts may be made to the Friends of the Maynard Library, 77 Nason St, Maynard, MA 01754. Memorial page www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019
