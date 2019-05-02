Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Raphael Church
High St.
Medford, MA
View Map
EDITH M. (GOGGIN) FINN Obituary
FINN, Edith M. (Goggin) Of Medford, born in Melrose. May 1, 2019. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Brendan Finn. Loving mother of Kathleen Murphy and her husband Charles and Anne Paone and her husband Alexander all of Stoneham, Brendan Finn of VT, and Brian Finn of Medford. Devoted grandmother of Shawn and his wife Patrice Murphy, Lauren and her husband Christopher Dussault, and Matthew Murphy, Peter Finn, and Alex Paone. Great-grandmother of Tess Dussault. Sister of the late Claire Blake and Melbourne Goggin. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, on Monday from 10-11 am. Followed by her Funeral Mass in Saint Raphael Church, High St., Medford at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, Edith would have wanted you to take a loved one out to lunch. For online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 4, 2019
