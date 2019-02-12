ZALESKAS, Edward A. Of West Roxbury, formerly of South Boston. Edward graduated from Boston Latin School in 1949, and from the State Teachers College of Boston in 1953. Edward also received a Master's Degree and CEGS from Boston University. Edward began his career as an elementary school teacher, which was curtailed as he served his country in the United States Army. He returned to serve as a professor and director of admissions at Boston State College, and then as an administrator and advisor at the University of Massachusetts at Boston, where he worked until 2014. Edward is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Margaret Virginia (Gibbons), his loving children, Kristine, Virginia, Kara, Janice, and John, and grandchildren, Kiernan and Ronan. He is predeceased by his beloved daughter, Donna Maria. He is also survived by his sisters, Florence and Frances Zaleskas, Marie Ruka, and predeceased by his sister, Eleanore Fisher. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. In 2013, Edward was honored by the University of Massachusetts at Boston for his dedication to higher education accessibility. Edward dedicated his life to his family, colleagues and students. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make a donation to a . Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, Feb. 15, at 9:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Theresa of Avila church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 14, from 3:00 to 7:00pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home



617-323-5600 Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019