DRAPER, Edward D. "Ted" Age 82, of Canton, passed away March 25th, at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary P. "Pat". Father of Marianne Edwards of NY, Edward D. Draper, Jr. of NH, and Alicia Anderson and her husband Bill of GA. Brother of the late Jody Draper and Thomas "Tim" Draper. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Monday, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. The Visitation will conclude with a time to for family and friends to share remembrances of Ted. Burial private. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2019
