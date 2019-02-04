Home
EDWARD DEMSKI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
85 Atlantic Avenue
Marblehead, MA
EDWARD F. "SWISH" DEMSKI


EDWARD F. "SWISH" DEMSKI Obituary
DEMSKI, Edward F. "Swish" Age 86, of Marblehead, passed away on February 1, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife Irish and daughter in-law Beth Demski. He is survived by his daughter, Marianne Baker, and her son Jimmy and wife Maureen; daughter, Donna Holaday and husband Joe and sons Jared and PJ; and son Eddie Demski. Visiting Hours will be held at Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Wednesday, February 6 from 4-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead, on Thursday, February 7 at 10AM with burial to follow in Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. To share a memory of Ed, or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com 781-631-0076

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019
