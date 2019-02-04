|
DEMSKI, Edward F. "Swish" Age 86, of Marblehead, passed away on February 1, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife Irish and daughter in-law Beth Demski. He is survived by his daughter, Marianne Baker, and her son Jimmy and wife Maureen; daughter, Donna Holaday and husband Joe and sons Jared and PJ; and son Eddie Demski. Visiting Hours will be held at Eustis and Cornell of Marblehead, 142 Elm Street on Wednesday, February 6 from 4-8PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, 85 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead, on Thursday, February 7 at 10AM with burial to follow in Waterside Cemetery, Marblehead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. To share a memory of Ed, or to offer a condolence to his family, please visit eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com 781-631-0076
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019