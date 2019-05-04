Boston Globe Obituaries
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
EDWARD FALLON
EDWARD F. FALLON Sr.

FALLON, Edward F. Sr. Age 88, of Melrose, formerly a longtime resident of Stoneham, passed away May 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan (McDonough) Fallon. Born in Boston, MA and raised in the Dorchester and Roxbury sections of Boston; he was the son of the late Edward F. and Agnes (McLaughlin) Fallon.

For most of their marriage, Ed and his wife Joan resided in Stoneham where they raised their large family. Ed was a retired employee from the Town of Stoneham having worked as a Sr. Custodian of the Stoneham School Department and also from sales in the garment industry.

Ed was an avid sports fan of the Red Sox, the Patriots and Notre Dame. He was always helping others and he had many friends.

Ed was the loving and devoted father of Edward Jr. & wife Kate of Stoneham, Ann Smith & husband Charles of Hanson, Terry & spouse Joanne Herman of FL, James & wife Susan of Tewksbury, Danny & wife Kandi of FL, Joan of NH, Joe & spouse Whit Hendon of Dorchester, Jean Gray & husband Kevin of NH, Mary of RI, Kathleen of Leominster, Patrick of NH and the late Dennis & his widow Donna of Reading. He was the cherished grandfather to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; the brother of one surviving sister, Eileen Shumilla of Wakefield. Uncle to several nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., STONEHAM, Tuesday, May 7th at 9 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10 A.M. Visitation at the funeral home Monday 4-7 P.M. Those desiring, memorial gifts may be made to the Sawtelle Hospice House, Reading or Mystic Valley Elder Services, Malden.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019
