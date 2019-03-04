GUNDAL, Edward Francis Age 84, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at his Charlotte County residence.



Born on November 24, 1934 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Edward and Anna (Spang) Gundal, he had been a Florida resident for thirteen years coming from Newbury, Massachusetts.



Ed's lifelong love of boating and fishing led him to live by the sea and spun off a number of related business ventures. He owned and captained a commercial lobster boat and a tuna boat in New England during the 1970's. For the past 35 year he owned and operated Coastal Hydraulics, providing hydraulic equipment to fishermen and companies serving them. He lived in the Florida Keys for 15 years, discovering all the best places to fish; and most recently spent time with family and friends on the Myakka River, and Gulf off the west coast of Florida.



He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Bobbi Gundal of Port Charlotte, Florida; two daughters, Robyn (Charles) LeBuff of Newburyport, Massachusetts, Lenore Gundal of Englewood, Florida; three sisters, Christine Harvey of Inverness, Florida, Rosemarie Loth, and Karen Heatherington both of North Andover, Massachusetts; one brother, Richard Gundal of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; four grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Edward Robert Gundal; a brother, Robert Gundal; and a granddaughter, Karla DeAlmeida.



At the request of the family, services will be private.