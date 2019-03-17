|
ABATE, Edward G. Of Somerville, March 15, 2019. Beloved husband and soulmate of the late Gail E. (Rollins) Abate. Devoted father of Susan G. James-Leyva and her husband Jose of Somerville, Jennifer Kapotas of Haverhill and David B. James. Cherished grandfather of Oscar, Viviana, Joseph, John, Steven, Marianthi, Summer, and Andrew. Dear brother of the late Paul, John and Charles Abate and his surviving wife Marianne of Lexington. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Thursday, at 9AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church at 10AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Wednesday, 4PM to 8PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VNA Senior Living Community, 405 Alewife Brook Parkway, Somerville, MA 02144. Retired Letter Carrier, USPS and US Navy veteran. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019