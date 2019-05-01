CARROLL, Reverend Edward G. Age 77, of Boston, April 30. Former Parochial Vicar of Saint Zepherin Church, Saint Rita Church, Saint Peter Church, Saint Joseph Church, Saint John the Baptist Church, Immaculate Conception Church, and Saint Barbara Church. Son of the late Edward J. and Alice T. Carroll. Brother of the late Robert E. Carroll. Uncle to Kathleen LaPorte of Hudson, NH, Theresa Carroll of San Diego, CA, and the late Robert J. Carroll. Great-uncle to Alyssa and Charlie LaPorte. Very dear friend to Laura Lally of Lowell, Lt. Colonel James Lally of North Andover, and Thomas Lally of Revere and their families. Family, friends, and parishioners may pay their respects at the Regina Cleri Residence, 60 William Cardinal O'Connell Way, Boston on Friday, May 3 from 3-4 p.m. or at St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn on Monday, May 6 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Barbara's Church with Cardinal Sean O'Malley presiding on Monday at 11 a.m. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Regina Cleri Residence, 60 William Cardinal O'Connell Way, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see woburncatholic.org bostoncatholic.org/reginaCleriResudence.aspx or sullivanfuneralhome.net Published in The Boston Globe on May 2, 2019