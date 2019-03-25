|
DOHERTY, Edward J. "Eddie" Of Framingham, formerly of Woburn, age 87, March 24, 2019. Son of the late Edward and Florence (Marlowe) Doherty; dear husband of the late Marjorie (McDonough) Doherty and the late Sharlene (Gillies Trundy) Doherty; beloved father of: Victoria Trundy of Braintree, Bruce & Lisa Trundy of W. Roxbury, Edward & Patti Doherty of Maynard, Bernard & Donna Doherty of Ashburnham, Mary Kinney of Franklin, Robert & Theresa Doherty of Natick; grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of 8; brother of: Bonnie McManus & Martha Burns, both of Woburn, and the late Ann Marie Moore & Daniel Doherty. Predeceased by his son: Brian Trundy, his granddaughter: Kelly Doherty and his son-in-law: Billy Kinney. Visiting Hours, Thursday, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., FRAMINGHAM. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 29, at 11:00 a.m., at the Funeral Home. Interment is private. Kindly omit flowers. The family suggests memorial donations be made to either the Natick/Walpole VNA, Finance Office, PO Box 252, Walpole, MA. 02081, nwvna.org or to the David B. Perini Quality of Life Clinic, (tel.: 855-320-2095) [email protected] Late retired civil engineer and chief estimator at Perini Corp.; Northeastern Univ. graduate; US Army veteran, Korean War. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. www.boylebrothers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019