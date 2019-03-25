Boston Globe Obituaries
EDWARD J. "EDDIE" DOHERTY

EDWARD J. "EDDIE" DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Edward J. "Eddie" Of Framingham, formerly of Woburn, age 87, March 24, 2019. Son of the late Edward and Florence (Marlowe) Doherty; dear husband of the late Marjorie (McDonough) Doherty and the late Sharlene (Gillies Trundy) Doherty; beloved father of: Victoria Trundy of Braintree, Bruce & Lisa Trundy of W. Roxbury, Edward & Patti Doherty of Maynard, Bernard & Donna Doherty of Ashburnham, Mary Kinney of Franklin, Robert & Theresa Doherty of Natick; grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of 8; brother of: Bonnie McManus & Martha Burns, both of Woburn, and the late Ann Marie Moore & Daniel Doherty. Predeceased by his son: Brian Trundy, his granddaughter: Kelly Doherty and his son-in-law: Billy Kinney. Visiting Hours, Thursday, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., FRAMINGHAM. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 29, at 11:00 a.m., at the Funeral Home. Interment is private. Kindly omit flowers. The family suggests memorial donations be made to either the Natick/Walpole VNA, Finance Office, PO Box 252, Walpole, MA. 02081, nwvna.org or to the David B. Perini Quality of Life Clinic, (tel.: 855-320-2095) [email protected] Late retired civil engineer and chief estimator at Perini Corp.; Northeastern Univ. graduate; US Army veteran, Korean War. Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, Inc. www.boylebrothers.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019
