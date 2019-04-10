Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
EDWARD DONOVAN
DONOVAN, Edward J. Jr. Of Reading, formerly of Melrose, March 29, 2019. Husband of Noreen F. (Jordan) Donovan. Father of Stephen E. Donovan of Campbell, CA and Brian F. Donovan and his wife Gail of Reading. Brother of Mary Crowther of Melrose, Sheila Enwright of CA, the late Patricia Rossino and Jane Bushee. Loving grandfather of Kate, Sean, Brendan and Braden. A Celebration of Edward's life will be held on Saturday, April 20 at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING at 12:00PM. A Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00AM-12:00PM. Burial is private. Edward was a veteran of the Korean War U.S. Army. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Edward's memory to the Friends of Harold Parker State Forest, 52 Harold Parker Rd., Andover, MA 01810. www.friendsofharoldparker.org For directions and online guest book visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019
