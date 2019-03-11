HERMAN, Edward J. Of Arlington, formerly of Lexington, March 10, 2019. Husband of Betsy H. Herman (Foley). Father of Johanna F. Wilson and her husband Alex of Amesbury and Peter H. Herman of Danvers. Brother of Paul Herman of Canada, Richard Herman of CT, Anna Gallagher of FL, and Carolyn Cusato of NH. Ed is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Madeline, Maisey, and Georgia, and by many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his love of art, biking, and sailing, Ed enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed sharing these interests with his granddaughters, taking them on trips to the MFA, paddling around Spy Pond catching turtles, and going on bike rides. Particularly meaningful to Ed, were the many trips he and his wife, Betsy, were able to share. Ed believed strongly in helping others and donated platelets at Dana Farber every two weeks for nearly 20 years.



Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Thursday, March 14 at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, Lexington at 10am. Visiting Hours Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Donations in his memory may be made to the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center, 35 Binney St., Boston, MA 02115. Interment will be private in Wellfleet, MA. Lexington 781-862-1800



www.douglassfh.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019