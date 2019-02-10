|
McDEVITT, Edward M. Of Waltham, February 8, 2019. Husband of the late Colleen M. (McGrath). Father of Christine E. McDevitt of Nashville, TN and Meghan L. Berman (Michael) of North Billerica. Grandfather of Connor Berman. Brother of James McDevitt (Judy), Louise McDevitt (Michael Piniewski), all of West Dover, VT, and Pauline McDevitt (Joseph Weigand) of Hyannis. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Ed's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Wednesday, February 13, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the Lexington Elks Scholarship Fund, 959 Waltham Street, Lexington, MA 02421. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019