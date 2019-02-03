LEWIECKI, Edward Michael Age 97, passed away peacefully at home in the loving care of his family on January 31, 2019. His life was long and vigorous, and he will be greatly missed by his large family and many friends.



Ed met his life-long love, Virginia Ann Newton, in 1943. They married in 1944 before Ed was sent to Europe for the Second World War, and their marriage lasted an incredible 73 years until Virginia's passing in 2017.



Born and raised in South Bend, Indiana. Ed earned both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Engineering from Purdue University. He was a decorated US Army WWII combat veteran who remained in the US Army reserves until 1981, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. After the War, Ed taught engineering at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, where he was also Head of the Department of Solid Mechanics. From 1954 to 1979, Ed worked for The Gillette Company, from which he retired in 1979 as Vice President, Technical Operations. Never one to sit still, Ed worked well past his 80th year as an engineering consultant. He served three terms on the Hingham School Committee and three terms as a Hingham Selectman, including two terms as Chairman. From 1980 to 1999, Ed was on the Board of Directors of Youville Hospital and Rehabilitation Center in Cambridge, including two 4-year terms as Chairman of the Board. He was on the Board of Directors for Covenant Health Systems from 1986 to 1992, serving 6 years as the first lay Chairman of that Board.



Ed was an incredibly creative, motivated, and interested person. Whether traveling the globe for business or pleasure, serving his community, enjoying the privilege of a private audience with the Pope or simply trying to understand every little thing around him, Ed's inquisitiveness never ceased. His greatest legacy, however, all his other accomplishments notwithstanding, is as devoted husband to Virginia and father to his loving children.



He is survived by five children: E. Michael Lewiecki, Jr. and his wife Maura, Sally L. Mayo, James Lewiecki and his wife Meg, David Lewiecki, and John Lewiecki and his wife Libby. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kathrine Lewiecki, Amy Buono, Brendan Lewiecki, Maximilian Mayo, Marisa Lewiecki, Sarah Lewiecki, Ian Lewiecki, Caroline Lewiecki, Bryce Lewiecki, Kyle Lewiecki, and Emmet Lewiecki. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his wife Virginia, his brother Walter and sister Eleanor, and grandson Kerry Adam Lewiecki.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (Off Central), HINGHAM on Friday, Feb. 8 from 4-8pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10am in St. Paul's Church, Hingham. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences. Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019