SCHADE, Edward Pope Age 77, beloved husband of Joanne (Burroughs) Schade, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the in Danvers following a long illness. Born and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Mervyn M. Schade and Helen (Pope) Schade. He graduated from Strong Vincent High School, Class of 1959 and matriculated at Westminster College earning a BBA. He continued his education at the University of Michigan where he earned a MBA with distinction and subsequently obtained his CPA in Ohio. He served his country in the US Army as a 1st Lieutenant Finance Corp. Mr. Edward Schade was the Chief Financial Officer of Malden Mills Industries, The Hinckley Company, Totes Isotoner Corporation and Ethan Allen Interiors. He earned a strong reputation in the business community for helping companies through periods of financial transition. Throughout his career, family and community involvement were central to his life. He served as a Trustee for the First Congregational Churches of Hamilton, Massachusetts & Ridgefield, Connecticut. He was also Treasurer for his son's town youth and high school swimming, hockey and lacrosse teams. In addition to his wife Joanne (Burroughs) Schade, with whom he shared fifty-two years of marriage, he is survived by his sons, Mark Edward Schade and his wife, Julia of Olney, Maryland, Charles Burroughs Schade of Ojai, California, and Douglas Alan Schade and his wife, Jennifer of Boston, and grandsons, Nicholas Michael Schade and Jackson Edward Schade, of Olney, Maryland. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Hamilton, 624 Bay Road, Hamilton, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Contributions may be made in his memory to the First Congregational Church of Hamilton, 624 Bay Rd., Hamilton, Massachusetts 01982, , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, Massachusetts 01923 or Trustees of Reservations, 200 High St., 4th Fl., Boston, Massachusetts 02110. Online condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com. Campbell Funeral Home Beverly, MA Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019