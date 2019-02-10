READ, Edward S. Jr. Age 91, of Falmouth, died February 2, 2019. He was born in Boston on September 7, 1927, the son of Edward Sears and Virginia Carr Read. Mr. Read graduated from Belmont Hill School in 1945 and Harvard University in 1949. He was a Technical Publications Manager for CTI Helix Cryogenics Technology Corporation. He was an avid tennis player and had a keen interest in photography as well as classical music. He is survived by his wife, Norma Webster Read, formerly of Carlisle; his daughter, Priscilla A. Romeiser and her husband David of Sandwich; his two sons, David Sears Read of Mansfield and Edward Sears Read, III and his wife Amy Roeder of Lowell; his grandsons, Trevor R. and Kohl W. Romeiser, both of Sandwich; and his sister, Carolyn Fraser and her husband Thomas of Cranston, RI. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 473 South Street West, Suite 3, Raynham MA 02767 ( ). For online obituary, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason Falmouth - 508-540-4172 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary