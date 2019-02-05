Resources More Obituaries for EDWARD NOVAKOFF Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? EDWARD T. NOVAKOFF

1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers NOVAKOFF, Edward T. Banking Executive and Adored Husband and Father On Thursday, January 31, 2019, Edward T. Novakoff, adored husband and father, passed away from pancreatic cancer at age 55 in his Wellesley home, surrounded by family. Ed was born on March 3, 1963 in Boston, Massachusetts to Edward and Elaine (Levine) Novakoff. He was raised in Brookline, Massachusetts with his older brother, Jim. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at Columbia University in 1987, and a Master's Degree in Public Administration at Harvard Kennedy School of Government in 2005. While at Columbia, Ed played on a rugby team that became a band of brothers, whose friendship and camaraderie endured. Ed worked in the banking industry for over thirty years, where he became an expert in financial services and developed a broad knowledge of financial regulatory policy. He served as Senior Vice President of Treasury at Fleet Boston Financial, Executive Vice President of Treasury at Citizens Bank and Senior Vice President of Global Treasury at State Street Bank. Most recently, he was an advisor and investor in several start-up companies focusing on innovating the financial and technology sectors. Ed served on the Board of Directors at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston and on the Executive Council at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Growing up, Ed and his family spent their summers in New Seabury on Cape Cod, where he met the love of his life, Lisa Johnson. Ed and Lisa married on November 4, 1990. Together they raised two daughters, Julia and Alexandra. Ed eventually built a home on Buzzards Bay in Marion, Massachusetts, so his own family could enjoy summers at the beach. Ed loved to spend time on the water. He was an enthusiastic sailor and he most enjoyed teaching younger family members the ropes. He was an avid biker, who loved racing around Wellesley Hills or Marion for an intense workout. Ed's signature humor and silliness were contagious, whether he was playing his pirate character, ridiculously reciting lines from a famous movie or play, or just making people laugh with his utter nonsense. You could always count on Ed for having a good supply of craft beers, which he enjoyed sharing on the deck in Marion or at a local brewery. On the more serious side, Ed loved to teach his daughters, nieces, nephews and anyone close to him how to live responsibly, whether it was how to drive a boat or invest and save for a stable and secure life. Mostly, Ed will always be remembered for how much he loved an adored his wife, daughters and extended family. Ed was preceded in death by his father, Edward, and his mother, Elaine. He is survived by his wife Lisa, his two daughters, Julia and Alexandra. Ed will be forever remembered by his brother James Novakoff, mother-in-law Cathy Johnson, sisters-in-law Renee Novakoff, Julie Reed, Lisa M. Johnson, Jessica Barakat, brothers-in-law Patrick Reed, Alex Johnson, Ned Barakat, and multiple nieces and nephews, Andrew and Valerie Novakoff, Ella and Miles Reed, Frank and Violet Johnson, Brynn and Bodhi Barakat and extended family and close friends. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring. Donations may be sent to the Mass General Cancer Center at Newton-Wellesley, 2014 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02462. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries