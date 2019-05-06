Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home
22 Oak Street
Hyde Park, MA 02136
(617) 361-0380
LATTANZIO, Edward W. Of Baldwinville, passed peacefully on May 5th, at the age of 95. Devoted sister of Mildred Cason of Weston. Also survived by many relatives and friends. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday morning, from 10-11AM at the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, followed by a Service at the Funeral Home at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment at Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park.

Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019
