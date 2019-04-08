HAMILTON, Edwin F. Of South Boston, passed away on April 5, 2019.



Husband of the late Melba F. Hamilton, predeceased by three brothers: Harry, Rufus and Donald Hamilton, brother of Jean Hamilton of Haverhill & Joann Kidd of Florida. Loving father of Melba Thompson of Billerica, Patricia Himes of Erie, Colorado, Laura McDonagh and her husband Colie of South Boston, Leslie Hilton and her husband James of Thornton, Colorado. Grandfather to Kim MacLauchlan and her husband Jamie of Billerica, Ross McDonagh and his wife Christina of South Boston, Ann Marie McDonagh of South Boston and Michael McDonagh of Pembroke. Great-grandfather to 5. Best buddies with his dear friend Gary Murad.



Services will be held at Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, MA 02127 Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. Followed by a Prayer Service in Funeral Home Thursday at 9 a.m. Interment with Honors at Mass National Cemetery on Thursday at 11:30 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to: US Navy Memorial, 701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Suite 123, Washington, DC 20004-2608, also at: www.navymemorial.org or donate to VNA Hospice Care Inc., 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608, www.vnacare.org/donors.



Ed was a World War II veteran who served in the U.S Navy in the South Pacific on the USS Bennett DD-473 that his father Ross Hamilton built at the Charlestown Navy Yard. As Seaman First Class, Ed was responsible as the gunner's mate and a helmsman.



While aboard the USS Bennett, Ed and his fellow gunners played a major role to help the Marine Corps land on Iwo Jima, providing over 100 hours of bomb support. A total of 587 rounds of 5 inch shells in 26 minutes into Iwo Jima softening the ground for the Marines advance. Once Iwo Jima was secured, they moved on to Okinawa.



During World War II, Ed fought in 9 major battles, receiving many medals, including the Navy Unit Commendation medal for bravery for the entire crew and they fought to save survivors from two other destroyers that were sunk while under attack in the Okinawa Transport area. They fought off 9 kamikazes and more than 50 other enemy aircrafts while their ammunition was greatly reduced. The crew of the Bennett successfully destroyed 17 enemy aircrafts and finally was hit by one kamikaze, whose bomb exploded on the ship.



Ed shared his stories of World War II to many people including his pen pal Domink's class during a trip back for the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor.



A true American Hero who was



loved by many and will be missed by all. For online guestbook,



casperfuneralservices.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2019