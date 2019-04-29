CARR, Edwin J. Esq. Age 93, longtime resident of Chestnut Hill, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 5, 2019. Son of the late George and Ethyl Carr, "Ed" was born in Des Moines, Iowa. He attended Iowa State University before enrolling in the V-12 Navy College Training Program. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering with distinction from the University of Minnesota, while also playing Big Ten football for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Ed was a commissioned officer of the United States Navy serving in WWII, and was division officer aboard the USS Bremerton in the South Pacific. Upon being discharged from the Navy, Ed worked for the General Electric company. Ed earned a law degree in 1954 from Harvard Law School and was admitted to the bar in Missouri, New York, and



Massachusetts. In 1958, Ed joined the Boston law firm of Rich, May, Bilodeau & Flaherty, and became a senior partner. He subsequently formed the law firm Carr and Liston.



Ed quietly worked behind the scenes on many civic engagements, including authoring the sister city agreement between Boston and Barcelona, in which, for his work, he was awarded The Order of Isabella the Catholic (Orden de Isabel la Catolica) from Juan Carlos I King of Spain. Ed was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Ignatius Church at Boston College for over 40 years. He loved music and international travel and was an ardent student of history. Ed had many interests, but his favorite activity was spending time with his family.



In addition to his beloved wife of 64 years, Joan (O'Toole) Carr, Ed is survived by his son, Ted Carr of Cohasset, daughter-in-law, Tanya, three delightful grandchildren, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, May 3, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Boston College, 28 Commonwealth Avenue, Chestnut Hill, MA. A private Christian burial will take place on a later date at Highland Cemetery in Norwood, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Kennedy Donovan Center, a non-profit organization that supports people with developmental delays, disabilities, and family challenges: www.kdc.org For an online guestbook, please visit:



www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.383.0200 Published in The Boston Globe on May 1, 2019