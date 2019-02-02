ALVAREZ, Eileen A long-time resident of Arlington, MA, died Monday January 28th, at Baystate Medical Center after battling sepsis complicated by Type I Diabetes. Born in 1953 in Northampton, MA, Eileen received a Bachelor of Arts in English from Le Moyne College. She started her career as a writer for Yankee Magazine in Boston. Most of her career was spent working for Delta Dental of Massachusetts, where she administered grants for the Oral Health Foundation. Eileen loved good food and socializing, going to the beach, and maintaining a vibrant network of family and friends. Her loving spirit, lively wit and unwavering loyalty will be missed by all. She is survived by her husband Rolando Alvarez, her son Edward, her stepson Christopher, five siblings, ten nephews and nieces and four grandnephews and grandnieces. A Private Memorial will be held by the family with a larger event planned in Arlington, MA at a future date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org.



