EILEEN T. (CURTIN) HENEGHAN

HENEGHAN, Eileen T. (Curtin) Of Waltham, formerly of Watertown. April 12, 2019 peacefully at the age of 92. Cherished & fun-loving aunt of Mary E. (Peter) DelRose; Diane M. (Ronald) Gengo; Philip M. (Genevieve) Barrett, Jr.; James F. Barrett; & Coleen P. (Robert) Power. Loving mother of Martin J. Heneghan & his wife Deborah. Adoring great-aunt of Peter, Sean, Alanna, James, & Ryan DelRose; Joseph Gengo; Sheila & Elizabeth Barrett; and Philip, Sean, & Kevin Power. Dear sister of the late Rev. James F. Curtin, Sheila C. (Philip) Barrett, & Mary A. Curtin. Former wife of the late Martin Heneghan. Eileen was a daily Communicant at Saint Patrick's Parish & also served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. Eileen dedicated her work life to the medical field, most of those years as office manager for Dr. Francis Drinan, then for other doctors in that area. A Celebration of Eileen's life will be held from the MacDonald Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home at 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 10 AM followed by Funeral Mass in the Church of St. Patrick, 212 Main St., Watertown at 11 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4-8 PM. Memorials in Eileen's name may be made to Boston Catholic Television, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471 or at www.catholictv.org MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019
