ELAINE M. CASAVANT Obituary
CASAVANT, Elaine M. Of Westborough, formerly of Needham, age 85, passed away on March 27, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard W. Casavant, and sister, Patricia Cummings. Beloved mother of Denise Johnson and her husband John, Richard A. Casavant and his wife Elizabeth, Fred Casavant and his wife Dee, Janine Lep and her husband John, and Sheri Casavant. Cherished grandmother of twelve and great-grandmother of twelve. Before her marriage, Elaine enjoyed working at Hornblower and Weeks. She liked cooking and baking. She had a beautiful voice and loved playing the piano. A great deal of her joy was spent at the pool where her family all gathered throughout the summer. The family would like to thank the outstanding staff of Salmon Hospice and Whitney Suites for their extraordinary care, support and compassion. Her Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, at 12 Noon in the First United Methodist Church, 120 West Main St., WESTBOROUGH. Calling Hours will precede the service from 10 A.M. to Noon at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959, or at

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 4, 2019
