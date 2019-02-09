Boston Globe Obituaries
ELAYNE J. (JAKIELASZEK) DONOVAN

ELAYNE J. (JAKIELASZEK) DONOVAN Obituary
DONOVAN, Elayne J. (Jakielaszek) Of Weymouth, formerly of Walpole, passed away on Tuesday, February, 5, 2019. She was born on June 5, 1962, in Roslindale, MA to Wallace and Edna (Lawnicki) Jakielaszek. She was married to James J. Donovan on November 17, 1990. Together, She raised 4 boys, Nickolas M. Clifford (Married to Tina), Jake J. Donovan, Luke W. Donovan, and Patrick J. Donovan, all of Walpole. She was a beloved sister to Michael and Jane Jakielaszek of Stoughton, the (late) William and Ann Jakielaszek of Weymouth, and Marie and William McHugh of Canton. Beloved grandmother of Lillian, Colin, and Jack Clifford, who fondly referred to her as Babcia. Elayne spent years as a Travel Agent, she rejoiced in helping people set up the perfect vacation. Elayne went on to work for Delta and for Jet-Blue upon its inception in Boston. She most enjoyed touring the globe with family and friends. She had a vibrant spirit and an exceptional sense of humor. She will be thoughtfully remembered as a loving mother, sister, friend, aunt, and grandmother. Visiting hours will be held Monday evening from 4-8 at the Alexander F. Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 45 Common St., WALPOLE. Relatives and friends invited. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 10 am in St/ Mary's Church, 176 Washington St., East Walpole. Interment will be private. For directions and sign the guest book visit www.thomasfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
