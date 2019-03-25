BEARAK, Eleanor A long-time resident of Mashpee, and Framingham, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, the 25th of March, at Newbridge on the Charles. Born in 1934, in Boston, MA, Eleanor graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester. For many years she worked at Sears Roebuck and Company, where she managed the Installation Department. In 1978 Eleanor joined Stop-Loss Associates, where she spent nearly 25 years in accounting and finance. Eleanor enjoyed cooking, entertaining, attending local theater, and traveling with friends. She was an avid gardener and took great pride in her home. More than anything she loved doting on her beloved husband of 62 years, the late Herb Bearak and raising her three children. She is survived by her daughters Judy Leary and Lisa Shuman, son Steven Bearak, sons-in-law, Edward Leary and Stephen Shuman, daughter-in-law, Michelle and grandchildren, Stefanie Leary, Stacie Leary, Jeffrey Shuman, Jason Shuman, Jenna Shuman, Ruby Bearak, and Samantha and Ricky Levitt. Eleanor will be laid to rest at a private family Service at Sharon Memorial Park, on Wednesday, March, 27th. Memorial Observance will commence at the home of Lisa and Stephen Shuman, from 4:00pm-8:00pm, Wednesday only. Memorial gifts may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, Jewish Family and Children Service, Dementia Friends, 1430 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02451, or Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary