CONDON, Eleanor E. (Finigan) Of West Roxbury, February 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James J. Condon. Loving mother of Denise T. Moreshead, James J. Condon, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, and Thomas K. Condon and his wife Patricia all of West Roxbury. Devoted grandmother of Cheryl, Laura, Mary, Julia, Alison, Emily, James Michael, Patrick, Maura, Patrice, Dennis, Mary Kate, and Jacqueline. Also survived by 19 great-grandchildren. Devoted twin sister of the late Katherine M. Finigan. Daughter of the late Walter L. and Mary B. (O'Callaghan) Finigan. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, February 11 at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 am. Visiting Hours Sunday 4-7 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Late member of Emmanuel College Class of 1942. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre St., Roslindale, MA 02131. For directions and guestbook gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2019