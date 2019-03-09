Boston Globe Obituaries
ELEANOR BYRNE
ELEANOR G. (FLAHERTY) BYRNE

ELEANOR G. (FLAHERTY) BYRNE Obituary
BYRNE, Eleanor G. (Flaherty) Of South Boston, March 6, 2019, at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late John J. Byrne. Devoted mother of Carol A. Perry and her late husband John E., Eleanor A. O'Neil and her husband Richard K. all of Swampscott, Marie E. Cook and her late husband John P. of South Boston. Sister of the late Mary Sullivan, Honora Sloan, Agnes Russo, Josephine Gannon, Timothy, Margaret, Martin, Katherine, Lawrence, and Patrick Flaherty. Daughter of the late Lawrence and Bridget (DeCoursey) Flaherty. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 14 great-gran775.15dchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON, on Monday, March 11th, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, on Tuesday, March 12th, at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Byrne may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
