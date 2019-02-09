CHURCHILL, Eleanor J. (Malloy) Formerly of Needham and Palm Coast, FL, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Churchill; loving mother of Mary Ellen McKillop and her husband John of Weymouth, Robert W. Churchill of Weymouth, Stephen G. Churchill and his wife Jane of Scituate, and Susan A. Churchill of Reading; grandmother of Jennifer, Andrew, Vincent, Timothy, Nathan, Peter, and Alec; great-grandmother of Savi; sister of the late Marie Mazzeo of Hyde Park and the late William F. Malloy of Cohasset. Eleanor was a graduate of the Faulkner Hospital School of Nursing in 1945, and served in the US Nurse Cadet Corp. from 1942-1945. A nurse for many years at the Glover Memorial Hospital in Needham, and the director of nursing at Weston Manor Nursing Home before her retirement. Her attention to good bedside manner, and especially her love and care for the elderly population was a hallmark of her nursing career. Eleanor and her husband Robert greatly enjoyed their time together in their Palm Coast, FL residence. The Florida style living with pastel colors, and an abundance of greenery year round was perfect for Eleanor, and the friendships she made were dear to her heart. Trips to Walt Disney, Epcot, and sights with natural beauty and historical interests were their passion, with St. Augustine being a staple, and Blue Springs to satisfy her love of the manatees. Reading, her numerous crochet gifts, and her devotion to the church will be fondly remembered. Eleanor is now resting in peace with the man she never stopped loving so dearly. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Thursday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass, in St. Joseph's Church, Needham, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8 p.m. Interment Needham Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Eleanor's memory to the Fisher House of Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02081. For directions and guestbook www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781-444-0687 Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019