CARPENITO, Eleanor M. Age 90, of Rocky Nook, Kingston, and Marco Island, FL, passed away on April 30, 2019. Loving mother to Christine MacIsaac and John, Marie Reilly, Daniel Carpenito and his wife Greer, and the late Robert Carpenito. Daughter of the late Emmett and Susan (Marshall) Ryan. Sister to Joan Linden and her husband Donald. Cherished grandmother to Melanie Foley, Michael Prata, Caroline Reilly, Tracy Anzalone, Anthony Carpenito, Vincent Carpenito, and great-grandmother of 10.



Eleanor wintered 27 years in Marco Island, FL, and spent summers in Rocky Nook, Kingston. Eleanor and Frank loved their Happy Hour and could be found at the Sunset Grill, in Marco Island, where they were known as the "Roosevelt's" She is happily reunited with her husband of 68 years, Francis P. Carpenito.



Due to a family member's chemical sensitivity, we respectfully request people refrain from wearing perfume and colognes.



Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, May 5th, from 2-6:00 PM at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rt. 106), KINGSTON. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 6th at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 313 Court St., Plymouth. Mrs. Carpenito will be laid to rest with her husband at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The at . To offer condolences, floral arrangements, or directions please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston. Published in The Boston Globe on May 2, 2019