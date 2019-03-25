Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for ELEANOR CUSACK
ELEANOR M. (PRESTON) CUSACK

ELEANOR M. (PRESTON) CUSACK Obituary
CUSACK, Eleanor M. (Preston) Of Arlington. March 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James J. Cusack, Jr. Loving mother of Maureen Donovan and her husband Ken of Stoneham and James Cusack and his wife Joyce of Billerica. Devoted grandmother of Joseph J. Donovan of Cambridge. Sister of the late Edward Preston, Natalie Quealey Preston, Walter Preston, Ruthie Preston Doucette, Phillip Preston, and Donald Preston. Dear friends of Joan McKewen, Donna, and Patty. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Eleanor's Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes' Church on Thursday, at 11:30 am. Visitation will be held in the church prior to Mass at 10:30 am. Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nami Mass Walk, on May 11, 2019 at the Schraffts Center, 529 Main Street, Suite 1M17, Boston, MA 02129-1125, in care of Marilyn DeSantis. For online condolences visit keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019
