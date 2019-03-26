Boston Globe Obituaries
DONAHUE, Eleanor S. (Steeves) March 25, 2019, of Stoneham, formerly of West Medford. Beloved wife of the late William E. Donahue. Loving mother of William E. Donahue, Jr. of Quincy, Carol Donahue McEleney of Hampton, NH, Ellen M. Richard & Gary of West Simsbury, CT, Paula J. Vaughan & Stephen of Melrose, Lisa J. Donahue & John Patton of New York, NY, Peggy A. Donahue of Stoneham and Kevin M. Donahue & Donna of Brighton. Cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Sean, Andrew, Devin, Connor, Jennifer, Crystal, Stephen, Jr., Sarah, Jack, Dagny, Lucy, Grace, and Ryan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family members, and friends. Visitation will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 4:00-8:00PM. Funeral Procession from the Gately Funeral Home on Friday morning, March 29th, at 9:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., West Medford, at 11:00AM. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eleanor's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary, directions or to send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019
