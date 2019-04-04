Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
465 Centre St
Newton, MA 02458
617-244-2034
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEFTHERIA BAYIDES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEFTHERIA (DIAMANTOPOULOS) BAYIDES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELEFTHERIA (DIAMANTOPOULOS) BAYIDES Obituary
BAYIDES, Eleftheria (Diamantopoulos) Of Watertown, on Apr. 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George E., Sr. Devoted and loving mother of George E., Jr and his wife Phoebe of Framingham, Irene G. Vafides and her husband Harry of Marlboro, Effie S. Sidiropoulos and her husband Alex of Watertown and Ruth M. Bautz and her husband Bernie of Southboro, and dear YiaYia of 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sister of Alice Ferjulian of Hudson, and the late Haralambos Diamantopoulos and Jacavos Diamantopoulos. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Mon., Apr. 9, at 10 AM, in the Greek Evangelical Church of Boston, 1115 Centre St., Newton Centre, followed by Interment in The Gardens at Gethsemane in West Roxbury. Visiting Hours will be in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER, on Sun., from 3-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donation's in her name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Ave., Waltham, MA 02452 or the Greek Evangelical Church of Boston. To send a note of condolence or to share a memory please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home
Download Now