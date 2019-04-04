BAYIDES, Eleftheria (Diamantopoulos) Of Watertown, on Apr. 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George E., Sr. Devoted and loving mother of George E., Jr and his wife Phoebe of Framingham, Irene G. Vafides and her husband Harry of Marlboro, Effie S. Sidiropoulos and her husband Alex of Watertown and Ruth M. Bautz and her husband Bernie of Southboro, and dear YiaYia of 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Sister of Alice Ferjulian of Hudson, and the late Haralambos Diamantopoulos and Jacavos Diamantopoulos. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Mon., Apr. 9, at 10 AM, in the Greek Evangelical Church of Boston, 1115 Centre St., Newton Centre, followed by Interment in The Gardens at Gethsemane in West Roxbury. Visiting Hours will be in the Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, 465 Centre St., NEWTON CORNER, on Sun., from 3-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donation's in her name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Ave., Waltham, MA 02452 or the Greek Evangelical Church of Boston. To send a note of condolence or to share a memory please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary