CROWLEY, Elinor "Ellie" Age 93, of Centerville MA, passed peacefully on April 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Our beautiful, spunky, stylish mom, grandmother, and dear friend will be missed by friends and family alike. Elinor was born to the late Eva and Joseph Mazze in Boston MA, in 1926. Elinor worked in Boston in the insurance industry until she met the love of her life, the late William H. Crowley on Hampton Beach, NH, during World War II. Elinor married William in 1949. They moved from Boston to Walpole, MA, where they raised their two daughters and enjoyed wonderful times with their many friends and daughter's friends. They bought a summer home on Cape Cod where Ellie found her happy place. She was happiest on the beaches of Cape Cod and Florida where they spent many winters. Her daughters were her source of joy and happiness and she was fiercely proud of their accomplishments.



During their 69 years of marriage Elinor enjoyed extensive travel throughout Europe with her late husband and their daughters. When not traveling, Elinor was involved in her church and community and was past president of The Cape Cod Women's Republican Club. "Ellie" was known and recognized to many around the Cape for being an unmistakably stylish spitfire who loved to go out for lunch and dinner to her local favorite restaurants and loved socializing with all.



Elinor is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Crowley of Centerville, MA, Christina "Tina" Stone and her husband Gregory of Exeter, NH, her grandchildren, William Alan Gulliver, Thomas Stone, and Olivia Stone of Exeter, NH.



Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday, April 16, from 4-7 pm at the John-Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Rd. (Rt. 28), MARSTONS MILLS, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Church, South Main St., Centerville, on Wednesday, April 17, at 10 am. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne on Thursday at 10:45 am, gathering at the Funeral Home, 9:45 am.



For on line guestbook and directions please visit:



www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary