Obituary Condolences Flowers BUNDY, Elisabeth Jackson Shrigley "Betsy" Died in Essex, CT, on April 1, 2019.



Born September 3, 1917, Betsy was the daughter of Wilfred Rolfe Shrigley and Constance (Jackson) Shrigley. In her early years she lived in Boston and in the North Shore towns of Marblehead, Beverly, and Salem. She attended Miss Lee's School and the Winsor School in Boston and the International School in Geneva, Switzerland.



Betsy's husbands were Howard Wheeler of St. Paul, MN, from whom she was divorced in 1963; Ernest S. Dodge, longtime Director of the Peabody Museum (now Peabody Essex Museum) in Salem, MA; and Frederick McGeorge Bundy, of Manchester, MA, President of Gorton's Fisheries and the Cape Ann Bank and Trust Company.



Always vivacious and energetic, Betsy thrived in many organizations, clubs and activities. In her early years she was a board member of the North Shore Children's Friend Society, and organized fund-raising and publicity for that and for many other service organizations. She was a member of the Chilton Club, the Essex County Club, the Singing Beach Club, the Cheerful Workers Sewing Circle of Salem, MA, the Vincent Club, the Manchester Women's Club, and the National Society of the Colonial Dames in America. Betsy's broad smile would light up a room.



Betsy filled her homes with her beautifully handcrafted needlepoint. She played tennis, golf, and bridge. Until high in her 80s she swam a mile every summer day in the ocean, and she enjoyed walking her various dogs. She had a fondness for France where she lived for a while as a teenager, and when her daughter moved to Paris in the 1990s, Betsy walked all over the city and revived her fluency in French.



In 2012 Betsy moved to Essex, CT, to be close to her daughter and her family. On September 3, 2016, the whole family of children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews gathered for a grand celebration of her 99th birthday. Little did we know then that birthdays 100 and 101 would follow.



Betsy is survived by her son, Arthur Jackson (Jay) Wheeler of Naples, FL, Anne Rowthorn and her husband Jeffery of Salem, CT, her daughter-in-law, Catherine Wheeler of Honolulu, HI, and her stepson, Stanley Dodge of Wenham, MA. Betsy also leaves her grandchildren, Virginia Rowthorn (and Michael), of Bethesda, MD; Christian Rowthorn (and Hiroe) of Salt Spring Island, British Columbia; Perry Zinn-Rowthorn (and Hayley) of West Hartford; and Victoria Wheeler of Honolulu. She leaves seven great-grandchildren, Anna, Jackson, Nathaniel, Beckett, Juliette, Kieran, and Hannah. Her beloved son, John, of Honolulu, died in June, 2016.



A Memorial Service and reception will be held at St. Ann's Church in Old Lyme, CT, Saturday, April 27, at 3:30PM with a reception following in the parish hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex Street, Salem, MA 01970, designated for the Ernest S. Dodge and Elisabeth S. Dodge Fund, or to the Essex Meadows Scholarship Foundation, 30 Bokum Road, Essex, CT 06426. Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019