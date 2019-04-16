|
|
CORES, Elise D. Age 68, of Andover formerly of Medford and Malden. Entered Eternal Rest April 15, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Sidney and Nettie (Rubin) Cores. Beloved sister of David & his wife Sharon Cores. Cherished aunt of Scott Cores and Alex Cores. Graveside Services at the Bnai Brith Cemetery Route 128N (between Exits 25 & 24), Peabody on Thursday, April 18, at 11AM. Condolence calls may be made following the interment at 190 High St., Unit 203, Medford until 8PM and Friday, 12-3PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the . For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3711
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2019